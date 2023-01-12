Izetta Mae Olds, 96, died unexpectedly on Jan. 2 at Providence Seaside Hospital.
She was born July 11, 1926, in Lebanon, to Freeman Richards and Sadie Sutter.
Izetta graduated from Lebanon High School. Following graduation, she worked at the local movie theater.
In 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, Bob Olds, and settled in Camas, Washington. They celebrated 49 years of marriage until Bob’s death in 1996.
Izetta was a lifelong member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), attending Astoria Christian Church. She taught Sunday school for 40 years.
Surviving Izetta is a sister, Nadine, of Port Hadlock, Washington. Survivors also include Izetta’s three sons, Grant, and his wife, Gayle, of Dallas, Oregon; Scott, and his wife, Tammy, of Knappa; and David, of Murphy, North Carolina. She had eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Izetta attended a women’s home economics group and enjoyed flower arranging, gardening and needlepoint.
A graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
Those who wish to remember Izetta in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Lighthouse Christian Church, 88786 Dellmoor Loop, Warrenton, OR., 97146.
Arrangements were made by Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary in Astoria.
