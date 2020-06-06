Seattle
Dec. 7, 1948 — March 26, 2020
Jack Benjamin Kinnunen passed away at his daughter’s home in Seattle on March 26, 2020.
Jack was born to Roy and Gertrude Kinnunen in his beloved Astoria, Oregon, on Dec. 7, 1948, Pearl Harbor Day, which Jack would reference out loud every year. Jack grew up in Astoria with his two sisters, Ellen Austin and Karen Van Cleave, within a large extension of Finnish-American families.
A loving and supportive father, he raised two children, Laila and Aleksi, in the wilds of Alaska. Jack would push his children to think critically and seek knowledge, taking great pleasure in their fierce independence and questioning minds. Jack very sadly survived his son, Aleksi, who passed away October 2019.
Jack’s intense intelligence and passion for esoteric discourse always made for an interesting experience in his company. He was an artist who was deeply moved by the beauty he perceived in this world. Jack took great pleasure in drawing fishing boats and life at the water’s edge.
His last request was to gather in his memory, “on a sunny day in June at the mouth of the Columbia River during a slack tide.” Please contact Laila at 206-696-3141 for details.
We will miss you, Jack. And for those of us left behind, as you would often state when saying goodbye, “keep on keeping on.”
