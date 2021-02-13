Lincoln City
Nov. 10, 1924 — Jan. 22, 2021
Jack Eugene Chadsey, 96, died Jan. 22, 2021, at Lakeview Senior Living Memory Care in Lincoln City, where he lived for two years after moving from Tillamook.
He was born Nov. 10, 1924, in Walla Walla, Washington, the son of Harry Chadsey and his wife, Violet.
He was married to Betty Ann Chadsey, who died in 2017, for 71 years.
Jack (aka Jaxon) is survived by two daughters, Janis Chadsey (Al Davis) of Aurora, Illinois, and Kathy Chadsey, of Netarts; two grandchildren, Alexia Rickelman of Naperville, Illinois, and Emily Cowell (Kevin), of Naperville; and three great-grandchildren, Rusch Rickelman and Audrey and Jay Cowell. Jaxon was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
After spending his early years in Moscow, Idaho, Jaxon lived most of his life in Astoria. He served in the U.S. Navy as a radioman during World War II and then worked for the Astoria post office.
In addition to his primary job, he was a member of many bands, starting in high school. As an accomplished pianist, he played gigs over the course of his life, at the Elks, Astoria Golf & Country Club and numerous community events.
He was a music teacher, and also wrote arrangements for the bands he was in. Even into his 80s, he was playing piano in the Pacific Jazz Band, String of Pearls and the North Coast Big Band. He loved great jazz songs and his family will always think of him when they hear “Satin Doll.”
Jaxon was a man of many talents. He had a natural gift for humor and often told “tall tales.” Even with his diagnosis of dementia, he could come up with a pun on the spot or make people laugh.
He was naturally curious about life and loved discovering the origin of words and the way things worked. He was smart and clever. When Heathkits came out, he built his wife a color television and her first microwave. He designed and built much of the family home in Astoria, and he could fix almost anything.
He was also very artistic. He excelled at drawing, and for many years he drew and painted the family Christmas cards. He was an avid photographer and even developed his own photos.
Jaxon retired at a young age after undergoing heart surgery. Following his retirement, he and his wife spent many relaxing winters as snow birds in Hemet, California. He changed his diet and took up running. Jaxon ran every day, competed in numerous races and won trophies, medals and ribbons. He continued taking daily walks well into his 90s.
At his request, no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Clatsop County Animal Shelter or Tillamook Animal Shelter.