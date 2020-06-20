Montesano, Washington
Nov. 4, 1950 — June 3, 2020
Jack L. Riser passed away peacefully in Grays Harbor Community Hospital, after complications from pneumonia and heart issues, in Aberdeen, Washington, on June 3, 2020. He was born in Elma, Washington, on Nov. 4, 1950.
He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Kueker (Chris) and Tami Riser, of San Diego; son, Jay Riser, of Montesano; and grandchildren, Karina, Ryan and Bryce Kueker, Breanna Long and Kayden and Shaedyn Riser.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mildred Riser, and son, Troy Riser.
Jack graduated from Astoria High School in 1969, and continued in his career with Bumble Bee Seafoods, that eventually transferred him to San Diego.
He lived in Southern California for years, before making it back up to the Pacific Northwest, where he enjoyed hunting and being with family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.