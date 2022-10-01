Astoria
Nov. 13, 1932 — Sept. 17, 2022
Jack Marincovich, 89, of Astoria, passed away on Sept. 17 peacefully at home with family.
Jack was born on Nov. 13, 1932, to Andrew and Katie (Gizdavich) Marincovich, of Clifton. After attending Clifton’s one-room schoolhouse, he graduated from Westport High School. He attended Oregon State University for one year prior to serving as a corporal in the U.S. Army in Salzburg, Austria.
Upon his return from Europe, Jack began his lifelong career as a commercial fisherman, joining his father in carrying on the tradition of their Croatian ancestors. Jack fished a gillnet boat for many years on the Columbia River, and spent each summer fishing for salmon in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Jack met the love of his life, Georgia Moberg, in Astoria, where they wed in 1958, and raised their sons, Jack Jr. and Andrew. He valued family above all else, from early years with his Clifton relatives, to later years with his sister Anna Marie’s family, and the many great times “Uncle Jack” spent with the Moberg extended family.
Jack was very proud of his grandson, Anthony, and in his final years he was able to meet Anthony’s wife, Banu, and the great-grandchildren.
Jack was a longtime president and executive secretary for the Columbia River Fisherman’s Protective Union, attending many meetings to promote the health of the salmon runs and to fight for a fair share of the catch for gillnetters.
He was also involved with Salmon for All, on the advisory board for the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission, an adviser for Clatsop Economic Development Council’s Youngs Bay fisheries project, a trustee for the Columbia River Maritime Museum, a consultant for the Clatsop County Historical Society and a frequent columnist in the Columbia River Gillnetter magazine.
He was an avid supporter of local sports. He never missed Andy or Jack Jr.’s games, home or away. For many years after his sons were done playing, you could still see Jack a few rows behind the bench at an Astoria basketball game, or at Tapiola Park for an afternoon baseball game.
In 2012, Jack was inducted into the Astoria High School Sports Hall of Fame as a dedicated lifetime supporter of Fishermen sports. He also proudly attended his grandson Anthony’s football and lacrosse games.
Jack also enjoyed duck and elk hunting and hanging out with fellow hunters and fishermen. You could always drop in at Jack’s family home in Clifton on a Saturday morning and find Jack sharing old stories with his friends and relatives over a cup of coffee.
Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years, Georgia; his sister, Anna Marie Keyser; his two sons, Jack Marincovich (Kari) and Andrew Marincovich; his grandson, Anthony Marincovich (Banu Gumusoglu); and his two great-grandchildren, Ayla and Ziya.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Bethany Lutheran Church.