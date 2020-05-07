Astoria
March 27, 1942 — April 30, 2020
Jackie Sterling Berglund, age 78, passed away in St. Helens, Oregon, on April 30, 2020.
He was born in Astoria on March 27, 1942, to Frank and Elvina (Hughes) Berglund. Jack attended grade school in Wauna, Oregon, and graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1960.
He was drafted into the Army and was chosen to play saxophone in the Army band. After serving in the Army, Jack earned a degree in counseling. He spent many years as a drug and alcohol counselor.
Jack was known for his talent as a professional piano player. He played background for stars like Willie Nelson and Tanya Tucker. He also played the accordion.
Jack was a commercial clam digger, and loved being on the beach. He also had a passion for hunting and fishing.
Jack is survived by his son, Joseph Berglund, of Astoria; sister Janice and brother-in-law, Mike Derby, of Rainier, Oregon; nieces and nephews Kevin, Kathy, Michelle and Billy Derby; extended family Bill and Delores Mellinger, of Clatskanie; and longtime friends Alan (Butch) and Marie Gann, of Gearhart, Oregon.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
