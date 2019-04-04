Scottsdale, Arizona
Oct. 23, 1942 — March 10, 2019
It is with great sadness we announce that our beautiful and loving mother, Jacqueline Jane Olson, 76, passed away on March 10, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Jacqueline was born in Mitchell, South Dakota, on Oct. 23, 1942, to parents Nona and Charles Mooney. In 1946, Jacqueline moved with her parents to Seaside, Oregon, where they lived for several years. She attended Seaside High School, and graduated in 1960. She was on the honor roll and loved being on the Rally Squad.
In the summer of 1960, she married her high school sweetheart, Gary Bergeson, and they had six children together. They later divorced, and she married Rick Stanley Olson in 1985. They were together for 35 years.
She attended Astoria Beauty School, and later finished at Hillsboro School of Beauty, graduating in 1981. She loved being a hairstylist, and worked in the field for many years.
Jacqueline loved being a mom, and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed golfing, traveling, weekends at the beach, painting, writing and living in the desert with her husband. She was a loving and beautiful person who was known for her sense of humor and great fashion sense.
Jacqueline leaves behind her husband, Rick Olson, of Scottsdale, Arizona; a sister, Susan Sands, of Sun City, Arizona; a brother, Mitch Mooney, of Frisco, Texas; five daughters, Sharon Punivai, of Sherwood, Oregon, Christie Biederman, of Vancouver, Washington, Carla Navarro, of Beaverton, Oregon, Kimberly Williams, of Troutdale, Oregon, and Kelly Bergeson, of Hillsboro, Oregon; a son, Craig Bergeson, of Warrenton, Oregon; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
We love you and miss you so much, Mom. Always on our minds and forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.
