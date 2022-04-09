Jacqueline Lea Letsinger, 83, passed away in Portland.
Jacqueline was born May 8, 1938, in Kelso, Washington, to Bill and Marion (Gauthier) Williams. Jackie was born on Mother’s Day, much to her parents’ delight.
Jackie graduated from R.A. Long High School in Longview, Washington.
In 1957, she married Edward Selven; she was a very loving mother to their three children Kellie, Rob and Terry. They later divorced.
On Nov. 24, 1979, she married Robert Letsinger.
Jackie worked as a bookkeeper for New England Fish Co., Barbey Packing Co., Sea Coast Nursery and Landscaping, the Otter Trawl Commission and Red Lion before retiring.
Jackie was a master gardener, and loved working in her yard. Her knowledge of plants and flowers was one of her passions.
She loved the house that they built in 1982. Jackie enjoyed decorating their house, especially wallpapering.
Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Bob; her companion dog, Sadie; children, Kellie (Bob) Bakanen and Terry (Leslie) Selven, of Astoria, and Rob (Jani) Selven, of Eugene; and stepchildren, Marilyn (Scott) Smith, of Astoria, and Bob (Karen) Letsinger, of Grants Pass.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michelle (Jonathan) DeVos, of Warrenton; Amy Selven, of Ontario, California; Kaari Selven and Krissy Selven, of Napa, California; and Michael Selven, of Portland; great-grandchildren, Megan McCall, of Aurora, Colorado, and Mason and Colton DeVos, of Warrenton; and niece, Debbie (Bruce) Campbell, of Kelso.
The family would like to thank Angie, her caregiver, for her love, care and comfort that she provided for our mom and family.
Jackie was preceded in death by her son, Michael James Selven; father, Bill Williams; mother, Marion Louden; stepfather, Bob Louden; and her sister, Judy Walker.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
