San Francisco
Sept. 30, 1934 — Sept. 2, 2020
Jacquelyn June Josephson Rexrode was the daughter of Cecil Anton and Avis Lulu Josephson, and granddaughter of Anton L. and Signey Josephson and John and Hazel L. Bragstad.
She was born Sept. 30, 1934, in Astoria and died Sept. 2, 2020, in San Francisco, California.
Jacquelyn attended Astoria High School and graduated in 1953. She married Gene Paul Rexrode, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, on June 27, 1959, in Sausalito, California.
She began her career as a secretary with the U.S. government with the U.S. Department of the Navy at Tongue Point Naval Air Station in Astoria. She continued service with the U.S. Department of the Army at the Presidio in San Francisco and then the Department of Transportation in San Francisco, retiring in 1982.
Jacquelyn thoroughly enjoyed her memberships, and the opportunity to attend the cultural activities with the San Francisco Symphony, Asian Art Museum, de Young Museum, Palace of the Legion of Honor, Natural History Museum and Planetarium of the California Academy of Sciences.
During their 61 years of marriage, Jacquelyn and Gene had many opportunities for travel, including visiting 42 states in the U.S., and 32 foreign countries on five continents. Her husband, Gene, survives.
She is also survived by a brother, Michael Anton Josephson, of Seaside; his son, Gregory Anton Josephson, of Seaside; his daughter, Greta Elizabeth Josephson, of Beaverton; and his ex-wife, Linda Kay Josephson, of Beaverton.
Her sister, Sherry Leora Lorentzen, of Tacoma, Washington, also survives, along with her sons, Brett Lorentzen, of Lake Tapps, Washington, and Michael Velzy, of Black Diamond, Washington; her daughter, Tiffany Zorb, of Lake Tapps, Washington; and her ex-husband, Gary Lorentzen, of St. Helens.
In addition, Jacquelyn is survived by two cousins, Nancy Gibson, of San Diego, California, and Trude McClane, of Astoria.
Memorial services will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
