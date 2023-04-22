Astoria
July 28, 1930 — March 23, 2023
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Contact Elleda Wilson: 971-704-1718, ewilson@dailyastorian.com
Astoria
July 28, 1930 — March 23, 2023
James A. Carlson, 92, of Astoria, died peacefully on March 23 at his home.
He was born on July 28, 1930, in Astoria, to Kate (Porter) and Albert Carlson.
On Oct. 22, 1948, he married Virginia Brons in Kelso, Washington. He was preceded in death by his wife and two brothers, Arthur Carlson and Robert Carlson.
Over the years, Jim had many adventures and partnerships. In his early years, he was involved in the logging industry. He later started West Coast Equipment. During that time, he designed the West Coast Tower for logging, and bought and sold heavy equipment. He said many times he was very lucky in life, and he did everything he wanted to do.
Jim is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Ron Guttridge and Beverly and Ron Tiedemann, all of Wilsonville; three brothers, Donald Carlson, Andrew Carlson and Tony Stoffelson, all of Astoria; three grandsons; and seven great-grandchildren.
A gathering in his honor will be at the Astoria Elks Lodge at noon on April 29.
He will be dearly missed by his family and those who loved him.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lower Columbia Hospice, mailed to the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation, 2111 Exchange St., Astoria, OR., 97103.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.