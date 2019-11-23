Astoria
July 15, 1952 — Nov. 18, 2019
James Albert Pohl, 67, passed away Nov. 18, 2019, at home in Astoria, Oregon.
He was born July 15, 1952, to Edward and Alvena Pohl, in Portland, Oregon. He grew up in Deer Island, Oregon, where he and his brothers explored for countless hours in the woods and raised chickens.
He graduated from St. Helens High School in 1970. While in school, he participated in track.
On May 18, 1974, Jim married the love of his life, Carol Emerson. Together they have two daughters, Sabrina (Steven) Hill of Astoria and Julie (John) Lewis of Astoria. He enjoyed his three grandchildren, Isaiah Hill, Jonah Hill and Savannah Lewis.
Jim worked for the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office for approximately 20 years. He completed Board on Police Standards and Training in 1987. He was class No. 42.
In March 1994, he became a certified trainer for tactical baton instruction. In 1995, he became certified as a restraint law enforcement instructor. He also served as a survival skills instructor.
In addition to his wife, daughters and grandchildren, he is survived by his brother, Edward (Barb) Pohl of St. Helens; four nieces; and two nephews.
Jim enjoyed his grandchildren and taekwondo. His favorite holiday was Halloween.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents and his brothers, Ricky Pohl and Larry Pohl.
A celebration of life will be held at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds Sunday at 1 p.m.
