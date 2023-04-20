Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Contact Elleda Wilson: 971-704-1718, ewilson@dailyastorian.com
James Cameron Baird, 40, of Astoria, died on April 15 of cancer.
He was born in Provo, Utah, on March 17, 1983, to Bonnie Francom Baird and Scott Orton Baird.
Cameron married Sierra (Samson) Baird in Logan, Utah, in 2006. He is survived by Sierra and his two daughters, Elliot and Logan. He is also survived by his parents, Bonnie Baird and Scott Baird; and by his five sisters, McKenzie (Craig) Manning, Lindsay (Kris) Rosander, Cydne (Brayden) Evans, Katheryn (Micah) Wiederhold and Whitney (Rex) Saito.
In 2001, Cameron graduated from Timpview High School. He graduated with his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Utah Valley University. He then went on to get his doctoral degree from Creighton University in leadership training. School did not come easy to Cameron, but he valued education and he was determined, and for each degree he earned, he graduated with honors.
Cameron was known for being a hard worker. When he was young, he had a paper route and then a lawn care business. In 2016, he built a house for his family in Sandy, Utah. For work, Cameron was the president and chief operating officer for Griffin Hill. While traveling, he and his wife, Sierra, fell in love with the Oregon Coast. And, in 2020, as a result of COVID-19, both of their businesses moved online, and they moved to Astoria.
Cameron was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At a young age, he was a Boy Scout, and at 13 he became an Eagle Scout. Cameron served an LDS mission to Minneapolis.
Cameron was a good, kind man who cared deeply about those around him. He was a compelling speaker and teacher. Through Cameron’s actions, he inspired others to do and be better. As a friend of his said, “Cameron made being a kind person and a hard worker look cool.” His life was short, but his impact on others will continue on for generations.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Project Read at mightycause.com/donate/Projectread. Cameron served on the board of Project Read, and cared greatly about their mission.
Viewing is from noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursday, followed by a funeral from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 350 Niagara Ave.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book is available at caldwellsmortuary.com
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.