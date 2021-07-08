Monmouth
March 14, 1951 — July 3, 2021
James Duane Patching passed away on July 3, 2021, in Monmouth.
Jim was born on March 14, 1951, in Longview, Washington, to Duane and Charlotte Patching.
A longtime Astoria resident, Jim was a retired teacher and coach who touched many lives with positivity, and was beloved by all who knew him.
A true family man, he was a lover of all things for his family. Jim was very proud of his children and grandchildren, spoiling them and helping them with anything they needed, including the preparation of his specialty eggs and chocolate chip pancakes on weekends.
Jim was a wonderful storyteller and entertainer and was the life of the party. He was a talented musician, playing the piano and guitar, and also loved woodworking, building furniture and other things for his family.
Jim was a proud Oregon State University alumnus and Beaver fan. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ, and was a proud and patriotic American.
Jim was completely devoted to his wife of 45 years, Jan. He was the loving father and papa of: Tami Stelzig and her husband, Collin, and their daughters, Chloe and Anna; Amy Bubar and her husband, Jeremy, and their sons, Nathan and Tyler; Andy Patching and his wife, Becca, and their daughters, Cora and Devany; and Kari Smith and her husband, Derek, and their daughters, Emily and Natalie.
Jim is also survived by his sisters, Diane Curs and Dorothy Leonhardt.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. in Warrenton.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family, dallastribute.com
