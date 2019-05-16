Portland Nov. 21, 1944 — March 18, 2019
Jim Ernest Petersen passed away peacefully at 7:35 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Providence Medical Center in Portland, Oregon.
He is survived by his sisters, Judy, of Lake Havasu, Arizona, and Joan, of Juneau, Alaska. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph.
Jim grew up in Astoria, and his friends knew him as “Big Pete.” During his time at Astoria High School (Class of 1962), he played football and also played trombone in the band.
Football kept his interest all of his life; he was a huge fan of both the Oregon Ducks and the Seattle Seahawks. When he wasn’t cheering on his teams, or jabbing at his buddies’ teams, Big Pete ran a successful delivery and repair business in the Portland area.
For friends and family who wish to say goodbye to him, please meet at noon on Saturday, June 22, at the Pilot Boat Peacock in front of the Columbia River Maritime Museum, 1792 Marine Drive in Astoria, Oregon.
