James Frederick Clark Jr., 79, of Grove, Oklahoma, passed away Aug. 28, 2021, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born Feb. 23, 1942, in Eugene, the son of James Frederick Clark Sr. and Phyllis Clark. He had worked as a realtor for Coldwell Banker and had served in the U.S. Navy. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by one sister.
He is survived by one son, Anthony Clark, and his wife, Deanna, of Bentonville, Arkansas; one daughter, Tracy Clark, of Gravette, Arkansas; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home in Springdale, Arkansas. Services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfhspringdale.com
