James Henry “Jim” Webb passed away on Nov. 16 at his home in Seaside.
Born Aug. 22, 1931 to Albert “Harry” and Hilda (King) Webb in Lebanon, he moved with his family to Cannon Beach at the age of 12, and was a graduate of Seaside High School.
The youngest of three, Jim was the first in his family to be born in America, as his family immigrated from England to Canada in 1912, and then to the U.S. in the mid-1920s.
During his high school years, Jim worked at the Crab Broiler restaurant as a cook, and could often be found “cruising the gut” in his Studebaker. Jim enjoyed fishing for salmon in Elk Creek, and was even known to fish during recess while attending Cannon Beach Elementary School.
He was a regular at the Cannon Beach Roller Rink, now known as the Coaster Theatre.
Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1950, and was stationed at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia. He quickly advanced in his culinary skills while enlisted and became an accomplished chef. He was proud to have served as a chef for Gen. Omar Bradley.
While in Georgia, Jim met his wife, Mary (Matthews), to whom he was married for 20 years prior to her passing in 1973. Upon his discharge, the couple moved to Cannon Beach. Jim opened the Two Sisters Café, which he later sold so he could join his father, Harry, in the family hotel businesses, which included Webb’s Cottages and Webb’s Scenic Surf Motel.
Jim and Mary raised their three children, Linda, Debbie and Jimmy, at their oceanfront motel. Later retiring to central Oregon, Jim spent many years enjoying the easy life, always with a beloved dog by his side. As he liked to say, “Lucky Jim.”
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; parents, Harry and Hilda Webb; and sister, Audrey (Webb) Zerbe.
He is survived by a sister, Donna Lyon; his daughter, Linda (David) Gustafson; daughter, Debbie (John) Nelson; and son, Jimmy Webb. His grandchildren include Jessica (Nelson) Dearinger, Joel Nelson, Julie (Nelson) Iannarone, Shiloah (Gustafson) Hopkins, Josh Gustafson, and Trey and James Webb. Great-grandchildren include Taylor and Ryder Dearinger, Jaxon and Brooklyn Nelson, Noah and Caleb Iannarone, and Quorra and Jeptha Hopkins. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to his end-of-life caregivers Todd Newton, JoAnn Lipsiea and Jennifer Pontath.
A graveside service was held Tuesday at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
