James (Jim) Arthur Ochal passed away on Jan. 19 at Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco, Washington. He was 84 years old.
Jim was born on May 18, 1938, in Ilwaco, to John (Tony) Ochal and Irene (Hanselman) Ochal. The family soon moved to Astoria.
Jim attended Astoria High School, where he played football, graduating in 1957. Directly after high school, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
He served until 1963, and then attended Portland State University, where he studied art and design, graduating in June 1966.
While on summer break during his college years, Jim returned to Astoria and worked as a deckhand on the ferry boats, as well as working with his father in a local restaurant.
After college, Jim joined Boeing Co. and moved to the Seattle area, where he lived until his retirement. From there, he returned to his family home in Astoria to care for his widowed mother, who passed away in 2011.
Jim was a sports fan who never missed a Notre Dame football game, and was often seen sporting Fighting Irish gear on game days. He enjoyed drawing and building model airplanes, also.
Jim was a member of Knights of Columbus, St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, as well as the Clatsop County Historical Society. In lieu of flowers, a donation to one of these organizations in Jim’s honor would be welcomed and appreciated.
Ochal is survived by several aunts and cousins in Oregon, Washington state and upstate New York.
A memorial service will be held later in the spring.
