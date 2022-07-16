James L. Walker, 83 of Astoria, passed away May 28 at his home.
Born Nov. 18, 1938, in Rockford, Washington, he was the youngest of eight children born to Earl and Alma Walker.
James lived in Rockford until his 10th birthday, when the family moved to Hammond. He graduated from Warrenton High School in the Class of 1957.
On Nov. 21, 1959, he married Rutha Glenn, and they enjoyed 62 years of life together.
He worked at the Warrenton Lumber Mill for 40 years, retiring in December 2000.
James loved country music, and played many concerts over the years with his band, The Wagon Wheel Band. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing to his many fans. The camaraderie of those lifelong friendships, made during those years of music, meant a great deal to him.
He enjoyed travel of all kinds, but he had a lifelong love of the American road trip. Many fabulous family vacations were taken over the years and, later in life, Rutha and he traveled many miles of adventures together.
He was an avid reader of conspiracy novels, and loved old Western movies.
Nothing gave him more joy than watching his grandsons grow up, never missing an opportunity to watch and cheer them on. He was a beloved son, husband, father and grandfather, and will be greatly missed.
James is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rutha; three children, Vickie Walker, of Mayo, Florida, Betty Hatcher-Walker (James Hatcher), of Astoria, and Lee Walker (Bobbi), of Knappa; four grandsons, Jake Hatcher, of Klamath Falls, Cole Hatcher (Danielle), of Westport, Jason Hemphill, of Mayo, and Zach Walker, of Astoria; along with many nieces and nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Alma Walker; his five brothers, Orvil, Robert, Jerry, Jack and Darald Walker; and two sisters, Joann Berg and Shirley Shelton.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday at the Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. in Warrenton.
