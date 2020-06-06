Washougal, Washington
May 19, 1952 — May 28, 2020
James “Jim” Lloyd Mosar, of Washougal, Washington, passed away on May 28, 2020 after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.
Jim was born May 19, 1952, in Seaside, Oregon, to Bob and Betty Mosar. Growing up just north of Gearhart on Frog Hollow Farm, Jim attended Gearhart Grade School and graduated from Seaside High School in 1970.
While in grade school, he participated in Little League and Boy Scouts. In high school, he was a member of the Honor Society and a boy’s state representative, lettered in basketball and track and field and participated in band.
He attended Oregon State University, graduating in 1975 from the School of Pharmacy, and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.
He married Barbara Miller on Aug. 12, 1989.
Jim’s love of music started in grade school, when he learned to play piano. In high school, he played tuba and continued to play throughout his college years as a member of the OSU Marching Band.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and clam digging. Many rainy days were spent indoors playing card and board games, his competitive spirit shining through the entire time.
Jim worked numerous summer jobs in the community, including at Smitty’s Cafe, Crown Zellerbach and as a pharmacy intern at Legg’s Broadway Pharmacy.
Upon receiving his pharmacy license, he worked at several pharmacies on the Oregon Coast and in Portland, where he eventually joined Kaiser Permanente and worked until his retirement in 2016. While at Kaiser, he was instrumental in the development of their automated mail order pharmacy.
Jim enjoyed many travel adventures with Barbara. When not working or traveling, you could find him on the golf course, rightfully so, with a handicap of six. He was a member of the Orchard Hills Golf & Country Club in Washougal, and served on their board of directors for many years. And, while relaxing at home, he always enjoyed snuggles from his kitties.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Mosar; sisters, Janice Smiley (Bill), and Marcia Beck (Jim); two children; three stepchildren; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society online at cancer.org
