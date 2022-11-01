James McCall, 74, of Hammond, passed away in Hammond on Oct. 8.
He was born in Richmond, California, to Wallace and Vera (Roseberry) McCall.
James will be remembered for his love of restoring classic cars, looking for treasure by metal detecting, fishing and hunting.
James is survived by his spouse, DeeAnne G. McCall; his children, James W. McCall II, Grace Robinson, Emily Farner and Jacqui Gibson-Storz; his grandchildren, Arika Farner, Cortland Farner, Brad Farner, Andrea Schumaker, Tanner Robinson, Hannah Robinson, Katie Robinson, Gage McCall, Sunny McCall, Sterling McCall, Christon Calley, Sarah Gibson and Isiah Gibson; and great-grandchildren, Paisley Schumaker, Haddi Schumaker, Juniper Schumaker, Braylee Farner, Bristol Farner and Paxton Farner.
