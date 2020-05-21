Seaside
Aug. 2, 1949 — May 6, 2020
James O. Johnson was born Aug. 2, 1949, to parents Ernest and Joyce Johnson in Astoria, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon, and his brother, Orson.
Surviving relatives are three sisters, Joy, Edna and Kathy; three sons, Justin Thorpe, Ryan Rusinovich (Abby), and Rollin Archer (Yasemin); six grandchildren, Nick, Aubrey, Anima, Adina, Nevaeh and Razari; and adopted family Alexandria Owens (AJ).
James began school in Lancaster, Minnesota, and finished in Knappa, Oregon, graduating in 1967.
He moved to Arizona and while there enlisted in the Army. He was sent to Southeast Asia.
Most of his working life was driving log trucks and operating heavy machinery. He was known as “Hippie Jim” by his co-workers.
Jim was much loved by his family, and is missed by all. He will be buried with his father and immediate family, and a memorial service will be held once the coronavirus is over.
Email rollinarcher@hotmail.com to be notified of the memorial.
