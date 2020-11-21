Astoria
Jan. 7, 1943 — Nov. 3, 2020
James “Jim” Randolph Wilkins, son of Fred and Bonnie Wilkins, was born in Oakland, California, and passed away in Astoria.
Survivors include his wife, Regina; son, James Wilkins; daughters, Christine Wilkins, Marney Hefflin and Jessica Wilkins; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. His siblings, Ann Wilkins, Judith Wilkins and Thomas Wilkins also remain.
He founded a contracting business that employed many, while paying family-living wages and benefits. His intellect was reflected in his prodigious reading. He preferred to purchase books from his local, independent bookseller. He was ready to respond when causes needed him. His support for the Astoria Riverfront Trolley was enthusiastic and ongoing.
From jazz and upright bass to guitar and his vocal stylings, music was Jim’s lifelong passion. He was a member of rock and string bands and other music later in life. In retirement, he taught himself to play the banjo. His ownership of a restaurant in Astoria enabled him to bring a wide variety of musical talent to the North Coast.
He was an insightful writer, a football and rugby fan, a union supporter, and, in the end, usually right. He will be missed. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria handled the arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at OceanViewAstoria.com
