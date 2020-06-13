Astoria
Dec. 29, 1930 — May 22, 2020
James Stewart Annat was born in Montrose, Angus, Scotland, Dec. 29, 1930. His parents were James Hogg and Jane Dunn Stewart Annat. Jim was the eldest of four children.
Jim started school at 4 years old and finished at 14. He started his butcher’s apprenticeship at age 12, first working with poultry and then on other fowl, mincing meat and making meat pies. He worked at Livingston’s Butchers until he was 17, and went into the Army to do his national service.
Jim was in three kilted regiments. He did his basic training with the Gordon Highlanders, two years in Germany (Baden-Baden and Berlin) with the Black Watch and in Korea with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders.
After being demobbed, he worked for British Railways. He planned on joining the police in Kenya with his best pal, Ron. This was the time of the Mau Mau uprising. Just before he signed papers to go, another opportunity arrived. Crown Zellerbach (Canada) Ltd. sent an agent to England and Scotland to hire 200 men. So Jim signed the contract, and immigrated to Ocean Falls, British Columbia, Canada.
Jim met his wife, Donelda Meldrum, in Ocean Falls, British Columbia. They had four children, and later divorced.
In 1956, a scout from a Vancouver city soccer club saw him play soccer and wanted to sign him up. But with a family now, he refused. (Before he left Scotland, he was scouted by Dundee United Football Club.)
In 1967 Jim was transferred to the Wauna, Oregon Crown Zellerbach paper mill. He retired in early 1993.
Jim is survived by his four children, James Annat (June), Sheena Killion (Tim), Douglas Annat (Donna) and Gillian Montgomery. He also leaves five grandchildren, Travis Beedle, Mandy (Beedle) Demase, Jeremy Annat (Michelle), Brian Montgomery (Katie) and Douglas Montgomery (Kailey). Jim is also survived by his sister, Catherine Hutchinson (Jim) of Aberdeen, Scotland; and a brother, William Annat of Montrose, Angus, Scotland.
Jim was a proud member of the British Legion, Canadian Legion and American Legion.
