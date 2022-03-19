Jami Lynn Kulbel Neace, 51, passed away March 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family in Bellingham, Washington, after losing her yearlong battle with cancer.
Jami is survived by her mother, Lynn Sornberger-Honrud; stepfather, Darrell Honrud; sister, Jenny Kulbel Navas (Joey); stepbrother, Marlin Honrud (Stephanie); stepsister, Vonda Boxx (Roger); Charlie Neace (father to Ahnna); daughter, Ahnna Neace; and fiancé, Peter Ter Har.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Edward Kulbel.
Jami was born May 31, 1970, in Bellingham. In 1988, she graduated from Bellingham High School, and the following year graduated from Bellingham Beauty School as a nail technician.
She then went on to own and operate Esteem Salon and Spa in Long Beach, Washington, and later joined Azure Salon in Ilwaco, Washington. Jami was a very successful businesswoman. She built personal relationships and was loved by her coworkers and clients.
Jami married Charlie Neace on March 8, 1997. On Sept. 12, 1997, their daughter, Ahnna Neace, was born. Jami and Ahnna were so close, and shared a beautiful relationship. Not only was Jami the best mother, she and Ahnna were fortunate enough to be best friends. As a family, they enjoyed years full of amazing adventures.
Jami was full of love, life, joy and kindness. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Jami loved her family, her friends, and had a genuine faith and trust in God.
Jami spent the last seven years with fiancé Peter Ter Har. They shared many fun times together, and enjoyed walks and bike rides along the Prom in Seaside.
Jami will be loved and missed dearly by all. Services will be held at Green Acres Memorial Park in Ferndale, Washington, on Tuesday at 11 a.m. A memorial in Seaside will be announced at a later date.
