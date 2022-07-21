Union, Washington
Nov. 9, 1942 — June 18, 2022
Jan Hinman lived her life with enthusiasm, curiosity and determination. She was born Janice Louise Roman on Nov. 9, 1942, in Denver, Colorado, to Margaret and Bikie Roman. For 3 1/2 years, she fought a battle with cancer with dignity, humor and a positive attitude. She passed away on June 18.
Her family settled in Astoria after her dad served in World War II. Jan’s two siblings, Steve and Barbie, were born in Astoria. Jan attended St. Mary, Star of the Sea School, graduating in 1960.
While in high school, she became a stringer for the Astorian Budget, reporting on sporting events for her high school — long before women were accepted as sports reporters. The highlight of her early journalism career was covering the Oregon Class B state basketball championship, which Star of the Sea won.
In 1960, she left Astoria for college at Seattle University. This high school experience led to a lifelong career as a journalist and writer. It also led to her enduring love of sports. Jan was an enthusiastic fan of the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks and University of Washington football, as well as a fan of the now-departed Seattle Sonics.
She moved to Seattle to attend Seattle University, and four years later married Orlo Hinman. They purchased a house in West Seattle in early 1966, where Jan lived for the next 47 years. In that time, their two daughters, Chris and Julie, grew into young women and adulthood, marrying and forming families of their own.
She also graduated from the University of Washington as a journalist, and went on to work at the South King County newspapers, and later at the Bellevue Journal-American. Following nearly five years working at Boeing in internal communication, she formed her own business, writing for government and corporate clients.
A constant client for more than 20 years was the Holland America Line, where she was able to combine her writing career and her enduring love of travel. On her own, and on behalf of her client, she was able to travel to Asia, New Zealand and Australia, Alaska, Mexico, Hawaii, Canada, Europe and more.
Jan said she not only watched her kids grow up in her West Seattle home, she also “witnessed Seattle grow up from our living room.” In 1962, Seattle had welcomed the Space Needle. When Jan moved into her West Seattle home, the SeaFirst building, also known as “the box the Space Needle came in,” was just being built. As the first Seattle skyscraper, the building became the foundation of Seattle’s present-day skyline.
By 2011, Seattle was “all grown up,” and it was time to look elsewhere for a quieter, yet active place to retire. Her search took her to Alderbrook Golf and Yacht Club in the tiny town of Union, Washington, at the southernmost end of Hood Canal. She and her daughter, Julie, bought a house in the community, intending to use it as a vacation home for several years.
However, the pull of the beautiful countryside, the welcoming, generous and supportive community, the busy, yet relaxed life centered around golf and social activities at the clubhouse, soon lured them both to abandon the bustle of Seattle and live full time at Alderbrook.
Jan belonged to the Ladies Club, the Yacht Club, the Land Yacht Camping Club, served on various committees and participated in many activities, including helping with the community newsletter, The Foremast.
She is survived by her daughter, Chris Griffin, and son-in-law, Jeff Griffin, of Bellingham, Washington; daughter, Julie Hinman, of Union; grandchildren Katy Waddell, of London, and Alex Waddell, Annie Waddell and Jessica Waddell, all of Bellingham; sister, Barb Jenkins, and brother-in-law, Reg Jenkins; and sister-in-law, Becky Roman.
In addition, she is survived by nephews, Monte and Ryan Reed, Vince and Luke Roman and Todd Jenkins, and nieces, Sarah Dielman, Molly Yeend and Kelly Cope, and their respective spouses and many children. Also surviving are aunt and uncle Betty and Dick Huckestein; and cousins, Debbie Inman, James, Dan and Jeff Huckestein and Carol Neal.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Steve; and her son-in-law, Craig Campbell, Julie’s husband.