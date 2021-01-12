Warrenton
Sept. 14, 1984 — Jan. 2, 2021
On Jan. 2, 2021, Jana Lynn Tymkowicz passed away.
Jana was born on Sept. 14, 1984, in Oregon City. She grew up in Gladstone, with Clatsop County becoming her home in 2006, when she moved to be closer to family.
In 2014, she welcomed her only child, Arabella Rose.
Jana was met with open arms by her Grandma and Grandpa Sagner; enjoy the goulash, Jana! Also by her Grandma and Grandpa Tymkowicz.
She will live on in the hearts of many, including aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew, niece and “heart-friend”; parents, Brad and Laurie Tymkowicz; and her favorite sister, Jamie Swartwood. Most importantly, though, she will live on through her daughter, in Bell’s heart, cheeks and attitude!
Jana was the definition of perseverance; determined in anything she chose to pursue. She had a joyous heart, uplifting spirit and an honest tongue.
Jana would radiate strength, and be the first to fight for those she cared about; with her in your corner, you felt like you could never lose.
She has played many different roles in many people’s lives, but now she is flying high with the butterflies.
Jana — you are so loved, you are free, and you are gone, but never forgotten!