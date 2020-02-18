Milwaukie
Sept. 10, 1921 — Feb. 11, 2020
Jane Elinor Lokan, 98, passed peacefully at home in Milwaukie, Oregon, on Feb. 11, 2020.
She was born to George and Hilja Crandall on Sept. 10, 1921, in Quincy, Oregon. She grew up in Astoria with her brothers, George and Cliff. Jane and her family were strong Lutherans. They attended the Finnish Apostolic Lutheran Church in Astoria, until joining the First Norwegian Lutheran Church to attend English-speaking services, where she met Albert Ellsworth Lokan.
When the U.S. declared war on Japan in 1941, Al worked for Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank, California. Albert and Jane were married on Feb. 14, 1942, in North Hollywood, California. Al enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas. Jane joined him after the birth of their first son.
Following the war, they moved to Portland, Oregon. They raised their family of six children in southeast Portland and Milwaukie. The Lokans were active members of Milwaukie Lutheran Church. While raising young children, Jane worked as the church secretary.
In 1961, Albert was severely injured, and Jane worked full time at U.S. National Bank. She eventually accepted a position at Omark Industries as the senior secretary to the corporate director of Industrial Relations. During this time, Jane became the president of the Certified Professional Secretaries Association, Oregon Chapter.
After seven years with Omark, Jane accepted the position of administrative assistant to Bernard Goldhammer, consultant for the Direct-Service Industrial Customers of the Bonneville Power Administration. She progressed to administrative manager and liaison between the board of directors, company executives, and the DSIs executive director.
While at DSIs, Jane developed an interest in politics. She worked on Ronald Reagan’s first run for the presidency, and became the chairwoman and co-chairwoman for the Tri-County and Clackamas County campaign committees for presidents Reagan and Bush. Jane served as the 2002-2004 Clackamas County Republican Party chairwoman.
She was encouraged to run for the Oregon Legislature, and served her district as a state legislator from 1995 to 2001. As a legislator, Jane championed issues including controlling government growth and taxes, quality education, services for the mentally ill, preventing domestic violence and maintaining a healthy climate for small business and job growth. She received multiple awards, including the 2000 Legislative Leadership Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill.
Following her political career, Jane retired at the ripe young age of 80. Jane and Al enjoyed a fun retirement. After Al passed in 2013, Jane continued to reside in Milwaukie, was politically active, remained a member of Milwaukie Lutheran Church and enjoyed close friends, her family and sports (Go Blazers).
Jane is survived by her children, Judith Schwartzkopf, Dennis Lokan (Sheila), Keith Lokan, Sara Lokan and Chris Lokan (Jill); five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Milwaukie Lutheran Church, 3810 Lake Road in Milwaukie, Oregon, on Thursday; viewing is at 9 a.m., the service is at 10 a.m. She will be buried with her husband at Willamette National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Jane Lokan’s name to: the National Alliance on Mental Health — Clackamas, namicc.org; Milwaukie Lutheran Church, milwaukielutheran.org; or the Republican National Committee, gop.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.