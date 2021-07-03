Astoria
April 30, 1946 — June 3, 2021
Jane “Irene” Jessen passed away on June 3, 2021, at the age of 75.
She was born, in Astoria, to Peter Frederick Jessen and Hulda Maria (Simonson) Jessen, on April 30, 1946.
Irene grew up in the Olney community with her two sisters and three brothers, where she attended Olney Elementary School and Astoria High School, graduating in 1964. Irene enjoyed 4-H, volleyball, berry and apple picking and living on the farm while growing up.
When Irene was 18, she was attacked by an otter in Youngs River while swimming with friends. It is said that her screams could be heard above the noise of the tractor baling hay in the nearby field.
She went on to college at the University of Oregon for one year. Shortly thereafter, she joined her sister, Alice, and brother-in-law, Jerry, in Illinois. Irene spent her time taking care of her niece, Christine, and nephew, Carl, even bringing Carl to his first day of school.
In 1974, Irene moved to Rockford, Illinois, where she bought her house and biked to work every day. She worked for Woodward Governor, a manufacturer of electronic components, for two years as a technician, where the work dress requirements were jeans for men and culottes for women.
This did not sit well with her, and she went on to work at Barber-Colman, Rockford’s leading manufacturer of electronic components, where she remained until she retired in 2011.
One of the pastimes Irene invented was the “Finders Club.” She and her friends would go for walks and collect items found on the ground. They collected all sorts of things as well as money for many years.
Irene went to Rock Valley College in 1995, attending at night while working. Because the distance to school was farther than she could comfortably bike, she obtained her driver’s license. Irene’s classes varied, but the one she enjoyed the most was writing, where she could express her thoughts on paper.
Irene never missed a special occasion, and always sent cards and letters to family and friends. She made her own stationery, and it was often adorned with four-leaf clovers that she had collected.
Always wanting to help others, she volunteered at Singles Volunteer Network in Rockford, where she met her fiance, Gale Downer. They became engaged in 2002, and Irene moved to Roscoe, Illinois.
Gale and Irene never missed the chance to let each other know how they felt about each other, always leaving love notes behind when one or the other had to leave the house.
Seeking warmer weather, Gale and Irene bought a house in Yuma, Arizona, in the Country Roads community. Bingo was a favorite activity that Irene enjoyed, and when asked to play bingo elsewhere, her reply was “No, that’s not bingo, Yuma bingo is the best!” She also joined the writing club, where she continued to write stories of her family and life experiences.
When talking to Irene on the phone, her greeting was always a hello, and the sound of her infectious giggle. Irene was always so special, gracious and kind. She will be missed by many.
Irene is survived by two brothers and one sister, Richard (Junko) Jessen, of Japan, Alice (Jerry) Campbell, of Berthoud, Colorado, and Edward (Judy) Jessen, of Astoria; nieces, Christine Lebeda, of Loveland, Colorado, Andrea (Jayson) Holmstedt, of Astoria, and Deborah Luty, of Astoria; great-nieces and nephews, Matthew Lebeda, of Colorado, Amanda Lebeda, of Colorado, Jonathan Luty, of Washington, Jessen Luty, of Oregon, Dodger Holmstedt, of Oregon, and Nayomi Holmstedt, of Oregon; and a great-great-nephew, Finley Shearer, of Oregon.
A private ceremony will be held.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at caldwellsmortuary.com
