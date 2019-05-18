Vancouver, Washington
Dec. 9, 1949 — May 10, 2019
Janet Eleanor (Olsen) Deeder passed away May 10, 2019, at the age of 69, in Vancouver, Washington, from autoimmune hepatitis.
She was born in Astoria, Oregon, to Manfred and Lila Olsen. Janet graduated from Astoria High School, then went to Oregon State University and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 1974.
On Aug. 7, 1976, Janet married John Deeder in Astoria. John and Janet moved to Gresham, Oregon, in 1980, where Janet enjoyed her life as a mother and housewife for the next 16 years.
In 1996, Janet went to work as a media assistant at Sam Barlow High School in Gresham. In 2007, John and Janet moved to Vancouver, Washington. Janet retired from Barlow in 2016, after 20 years of service.
Janet enjoyed people. She loved the beach, reading and having lunches with good friends.
Janet is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Jennifer McCormick (Chris), of Portland, Oregon; and son, Jeffrey Deeder (Kristin), of Lake Oswego, Oregon. Janet had one grandchild, Harrison Deeder.
She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Helmersen (David), of Astoria; a brother, Gary Olsen, of Astoria; and a nephew, Brian Helmersen, and a niece, Amy Demander, both of Astoria.
A public memorial service will be held June 1, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver.
Donations can be made to the Sam Barlow Scholarship Fund or the Southwest Washington Medical Center Foundation in Vancouver.
