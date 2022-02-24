Warrenton
May 5, 1952 — Jan. 22, 2022
Janet “Jan” Kay (Simonsen) Ferguson died peacefully at her home on Jan. 22, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.
Jan was born in Astoria, and entered the world on May 5, 1952. She was the second child of Howard and Colleen Simonsen.
She grew up in Hammond, and spent most of her life in the Warrenton and Hammond area. She was a graduate of Warrenton High School, Class of 1969. She gave birth in Astoria to her son, Jonathon W. Brown, in October 1972.
She met her husband, Terry Ferguson, in 1980. In 1984, she ventured to California and Arizona for several years, pursuing Terry’s construction work, but they soon found themselves returning to the area she called home.
Jan’s family has lived in Clatsop County for many generations. She always loved the area, even the wind and rain.
Jan and Terry had many adventures. They traveled often, and it was rare that they weren’t off on some adventure over the weekend in their RV.
At home, she had many hobbies. She was a talented artist with her drawings, quilting, beautiful cross stitching, baking and cooking. Her family is going to miss her cinnamon rolls, cranberry sauce, cheesecakes, macaroni and potato salads and the dinner rolls that she brought to each holiday meal.
Many of her favorite activities included animals: dogs, cats, horses, birds and even raccoons. She was always looking to help when an animal was in need. For many years, Jan and Terry cared for several horses that were rescued from an abusive owner.
She was mom to many Old English sheepdogs. Over the last few years she could be found traveling the West Coast and attending dog shows with her three Old English sheepdogs from the SnowDowne line. Two of her dogs became grand champions, and one pup barely missed going to the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.
She had many memorable jobs throughout her life that always provided her with a plethora of stories to share with others. Her tales of bartending, dog grooming, bookkeeping and brownie baking were always entertaining.
Her favorite job, and the one she enjoyed the most, was working for Clatsop County Education Service District. She always looked forward to helping the students and getting ready for the Clatsop County Fair.
Jan could make friends wherever she went; her smile and friendliness were what attracted others to her. She openly shared her help and knowledge with anyone about a multitude of topics, including baking ideas and advice, travel, crafts and anything animal-related.
She was on the park committee that established the Warrenton dog park. She was always excited to experience a new local shop or restaurant.
Jan was preceded in death by her father, Howard Simonsen (2004) and her mother, Colleen Simonsen (2017). Her brother Robert “Robbie” Simonsen (1994) was lost while skippering a crab boat in the Gulf of Alaska.
She will be forever missed by her husband, Terry Ferguson, of Warrenton; her son and his wife, Jonathon and Laura Brown, of Astoria; and her pups, “Dozer,” “Winnie” and “Piper.” She is also survived by her brother, Mark Simonsen, of Hammond, and nieces, nephews and many cousins.
The family would like to thank the CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative and Columbia Memorial Hospital staff for the care that they provided.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Gateway Masonic Lodge, 66 S.W. Fourth St. in Warrenton.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Clatsop County Animal Shelter, 1315 S.E. 19th St., Warrenton, OR., 97146.