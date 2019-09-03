Astoria
March 4, 1942 — Aug. 20, 2019
Janet Kay Culver Kaul was born March 4, 1942 in Astoria, Oregon, to parents Paul Norman Culver and Virginia Helena (Hardie) Culver.
Janet attended Old Central School and draduated from Seaside High School. She later went on to graduate with an associate’s degree from Clatsop Community College.
Soon after college, Janet met Robert Kaul, who had recently relocated to the area from Scotland, South Dakota. She and Robert were united in marriage at the Seaside United Methodist church in 1964.
Janet worked at a number of Seaside businesses throughout the years: First National Bank, now known as Wells Fargo Bank; Seaside Pronto Pup; Times Theater, Skee-ball Palace and Funland.
Janet enjoyed gardening, going to Broadway musicals and shopping with her daughter and spending time with her church family. Janet passed away at her home with her family at her side on Aug. 20, 2019 at the age of 77.
Janet is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter, Andrea Kay Kaul; and son, Daniel Robert Kaul. Janet was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James Paul Culver.
Celebration of life services will be held on Sept. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Seaside United Methodist Church in Seaside, Oregon.
Memorial contributions can be made to Seaside United Methodist Church, 241 N. Holladay Dr., Seaside, OR., 97138.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.