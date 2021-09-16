Janice Jeanne Carpenter, born to June and Hilton Taylor on Nov. 2, 1942, was 2 pounds 5 ounces and was a fighter from the beginning. She departed this world as she entered, battling against the odds in her final weeks, not wanting to leave the ones she loved.
She was born when the world was engulfed in World War II and passed when the world was fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Between those two conflicts Janice was the friendliest and most loving person, truly setting a positive example for those that came to know her.
Janice spent her early life in Portland, raising a family with her first husband, Gary Hill. She later married Bill Carpenter, her husband of 29 years. They lived in Marysville, Washington, for 10 years until Bill retired and then moved to Seaside, fulfilling her lifelong dream of “living by my ocean.” For the last 15 years Janice and Bill have been an active part of their Seaside community. Many also have seen, or met, Janice during her daily 6 to 8 mile walks. She was proud to have recently hiked to the top of Saddle Mountain.
Janice is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Troy Hill, and his husband, Paul Verano; son, Doug Hill, and his wife, Julie; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberley Armstrong. Janice became an important part of Bill’s family: Roxane and Mike Sullivan, Colleen and Lynn Shindledecker, Bobbie and Dave Lange, and she became Grandma Janice to Joseph Low and Grace Low.
Her final resting place will be at Willamette National Cemetery, not far from her mother and father. A memorial gathering in Seaside has not yet been scheduled.
Those wishing to make a donation in her name can do so to Lower Columbia Hospice, who provided support and comfort for her last stay in Seaside.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com.
