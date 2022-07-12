A good woman may well be reckoned the masterpiece of nature.
Janice LaPlace McCall may never have gone on stage, but she played a starring role all her life: Best Daughter, Outstanding Sister, Premier Wife of 73-plus Years, Cherished Friend, Stellar Mother, Fabulous Grandmother and Devoted Great-grandmother.
She was always Donna Reed, June Cleaver and Mary Tyler Moore all rolled into one, with a magic sprinkle of Mary Poppins on top.
Jan loved traveling with her handsome husband, Ed. She adored shopping, live theater, good books, the latest magazines, pretty clothes, dining out (she always said her ideal kitchen would have only vending machines) and watching Masterpiece Theater on TV with a brisk cup of tea and something sweet on the side.
Jan raised five children, cared for her husband, kept a beautiful home and still had energy to volunteer as a Girl Scout leader, make costumes and move scenery for the Maddox Dance Studio, babysit and prepare lunches for the YMCA or run a food booth at the 4-H Fair.
Her loving, generous, cheerful spirit will be greatly missed by her husband and surviving children, Mike, Liz, Doug and John.
“You will always have a piece of earth to stand on, or you will be given wings to fly.”
