Janice Loree McGregor passed away on Dec. 10 at the age of 86 in her home in Hammond.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, William McGregor Jr.; her mother, Marion Ida Kinser; and her siblings, Pat Shay, Jean Smith, Dennis Kinser, Lloyd Kinser, Jack Kinser, Judy Kinse and Junior Kinser.
Jan is survived by her sister, Donna Spiers, of Fortuna, California; her children, Scott McGregor (Maria McGregor), of Svensen, Melanie Tabor (Mark Tabor), of Troutdale, Shelly Miller (Jeffrey Miller), of Hammond, and Lisa Evans (Rick Long), of Sunol, California; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Danielle and Kevin (Landon), Brittany and Anthony (Zoey, Christiaan and Peyton), Jeffrey and Ashley (Oliver, Lily and William), Erin (Harley), Lauren, Cameron, Max, Ashton and Quinn.
She retired from Columbia Memorial Hospital, and was an avid golfer at the Astoria Golf and Country Club for many years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Jan would appreciate a stuffed animal being bought for a child in need. She loved her stuffed animals, and was always giving them away to her children, grandchildren and family friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Jan’s last home, with her granddaughter, Erin. If you would like to participate, or have stories you would like to send to the family, please contact Erin directly at 503-298-8179 or erinmcgregor19@gmail.com.
