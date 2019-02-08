Brownsmead
July 9, 1948 — Feb. 4, 2019
Janice Marie Weaver, 70, of Brownsmead, went peacefully home to be with her Lord, surrounded by her family, on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.
Janice was born July 9, 1948, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Nelson and Alta Bechtold Frey. Shortly after she was born, her family purchased a small farm, where Janice grew up farming with her parents and sisters.
Janice married the love of her life, Harold L. Weaver, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, on June 7, 1969. Together they left their home in Lancaster in 1975 to pioneer a Tillamook producing dairy farm in Brownsmead, Oregon.
Janice was a devoted wife, married for 49 years and 8 months. Janice was also a loving mother to her three sons, Ryan, Craig and Chad. She tirelessly worked to keep her home in order, meals cooked and vegetables growing while being active in her sons’ lives. She was active in their church involvement, schools and extracurricular activities. She later adopted all three of her daughters-in-law.
Janice had a special relationship with each of her grandchildren; she was happiest when she was attending fairs, sporting events, school programs, dance recitals, or just watching them play — always with a glow in her eyes.
Janice was an active member of Knappa Assembly of God, where over the years she volunteered in many areas of the church. She cared for people in the community by providing meals in times of need.
Janice did the farm bookkeeping; planted and sold Christmas trees; made Christmas wreaths; and sold her own crafts, dried flower arrangements and produce at farmers’ markets. She also quilted, painted, gardened and played piano. She enjoyed weekly phone calls with family in Pennsylvania, and was a faithful friend to many.
Janice survived cancer twice. She drew her strength from her close walk with her Lord Jesus Christ, daily reading the Bible and praying for others.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean Ober; and honorary family member, Fritz “Nana” Perry.
She is survived by her husband, Harold; sons, Ryan (Devon), Craig (Andrea) and Chad (Bethany); grandchildren, Madelynn, Katelynn, Raelynn, Claire, Iris and Caleb; and sister, June Ebersole.
We invite you to attend a celebration of life at Knappa Assembly of God, on Feb. 16, 2019, at 3 p.m., with a potluck dinner directly following.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coast Pregnancy Clinic, 279 Sixth St., Astoria, OR., 97103, in honor of Janice Weaver.
