Seaside
June 12, 1932 — Sept. 6, 2019
Janice P. Tarr, of Seaside, died of a long illness on Sept. 6, 2019 at her home, and in the company of her family, at the age of 87.
Jan is survived by her husband, Robert Tarr; three children, a son, Kevin Cosley and his wife, Jeanne, and daughters, Margaret Willsie and her husband, Scott, and Kathy Cosley and her husband, Mark. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepchildren and countless friends in the coastal area and beyond.
Jan and Bob were longtime core members of St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church in Manzanita.
Memorial services will be held at St. Catherine’s at a later date, and will be announced.
For those who would like to make a contribution to a charity in her memory, her family suggests Lower Columbia Hospice, 2158 Exchange St., Suite 106, Astoria, OR., 97103.
Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.
