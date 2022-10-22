Heaven gained an angel when Janis Kyle passed away on Sept. 23. Selfless and generous, she is missed by family and many friends.
Born to Frank and Myrn Lundquist on April 11, 1945, Jan grew up in Portland’s Alameda District with her sister, Gail.
She graduated from Grant High School in 1963, and became a messenger at U.S. Bank, taking classes to become a bookkeeper. She later took a position with Tonkin Auto Leasing, where she met Lynda Garner.
Jan moved to Astoria and joined Lynda at Ticor Title, where she met her husband, Bob. Jan and Bob moved to Vancouver, Washington for a time, later returning to Astoria, where Jan worked at Ferrell’s Home Center until they were sold to Tualatin Valley Builders Supply Inc. She retired, and worked part time for Clatsop County, helping with elections.
She felt blessed sharing two children from Bob’s first marriage, and was delighted to be a grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Tracy Lum, and her husband, Aaron, and grandchildren, Arianna and Warren; son, Michael Kyle, and his wife, LaReina, and grandchildren, Benjamin and Samantha; sister, Gail Nehring, and her husband, Carl, and nephew Eric Nehring and his wife, Jeannie, and niece, Jill Dyck, and her husband, Tim; and in-laws, Tom and Jean Kyle, Bill and Jan Kyle, and Sally and Steve Togasaki.
She was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2004, and after aggressive treatment was cancer free, later developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She passed peacefully, with her husband at her side.
She enjoyed her cats, cruising with friends and murder mysteries.
Jan was a member of the Lewis and Clark Bible Church, and had requested that no service be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association on her behalf.
