Seaside
Jan. 30, 1939 — Jan. 17, 2019
Janis Morris passed away Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at the age of 79, in Seaside, Oregon. Janis was born Jan. 30, 1939, in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, to John W. "Mac" McCrum and Bernice M. (Peterson) McCrum.
Shortly after Janis was born, her family moved from Thief River Falls, Minnesota, to Astoria, Oregon, with the Navy. Janis graduated from Astoria High School in 1957. She has been a military wife her entire life. She married Gary L. "Wimpy" Morris, who was in the Coast Guard, on July 22, 1968, in Seaside, Oregon. He preceded her in death Oct. 12, 2003.
Janis and her family have lived in several cities and states throughout the country, but have always considered Astoria her hometown. She enjoyed gambling and bingo. Janis loved spending time with her family and friends and her extended family.
She was a life member of the Fleet Reserve, TOPS and First Lutheran Church.
Survivors include Charlotte and Roland Arredondo, daughter and son-in-law, from Port Angeles, Washington; Nancy and Ted Parr, daughter and son-in-law, from Cincinnati, Ohio; Scot and Lisa Morris, son and daughter-in-law, from Westport, Washington; Sharon Morris, daughter, from Harper, Iowa; Beverly McCrum, sister-in-law, from Spokane, Washington; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Morris; a brother, Douglas McCrum; and a sister, Lorraine McCrum.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon at Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave., Astoria, OR., 97103.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary. Graveside services will follow at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton, Oregon.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society.
