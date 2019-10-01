Astoria
Feb. 3, 1978 — Sept. 17, 2019
On Sept. 17, 2019, Jasmine Simonson passed away at the age of 41.
Born in Astoria in 1978 to David and Elizabeth Montgomery, she was known for her love of the water, her tireless work ethic and her kindness. She was the type of person that other good people wanted to be around.
Jasmine lived life to the fullest. She traveled the world, even sailing across the Pacific Ocean from Hawaii to her home in Astoria. She worked jobs from cleaning stables to legal secretary, from translating to waiting tables at the Astoria Coffeehouse & Bistro. Throughout it all, she would illuminate any room with her smile, and brighten the lives of all who knew her.
In 2008, Jasmine gave birth to the light of her life, her daughter, Solice. For those of us who knew Jasmine as a child — loving, energetic and determined, the resemblance is uncanny.
After reinventing herself as a real estate agent in 2017, that radiance and work ethic quickly earned her a position representing the prestigious Peggy Hoag group in Portland. Tragically, her new career was cut short with the detection of stage 4 cancer in January 2019.
Despite the diagnosis, Jasmine continued to inspire others by sharing her story in her online journals. Her life ended peacefully, surrounded by friends and family and happily married to her true love, Capt. Justin Simonson.
Jasmine was preceded in death by her mother and father, and is survived by her daughter, Solice; husband, Justin; stepdaughters, Hannah and Sophie; brother, Mike; stepfather Bob; stepsisters, Koren and Trina; honorary sister, Coco; aunts and uncles, Jodi, Tomelene and Mark, Krissy and Jeff; and BFFs, Yamuna and Beth.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the Pier 39 banquet room, 100 39th St. in Astoria.
