Portland
Jan. 26, 1984 — July 14, 2019
It is with deep sorrow to announce the unexpected death of Jason Albert Alldrin, 35, of Portland, Oregon, on July 14, 2019.
He is survived by his son, Joseph Albert Alldrin; mother, Leslie Holder; father, Rick Alldrin; fiancée, Lydia Berman; brothers, Steven and Richard; sister, Katy; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jason grew up in northwest Portland and attended Sunset High School, where he excelled as a baseball pitcher. He played college baseball at the Oregon Institute of Technology, where he realized his culinary passion after throwing many barbecues for friends. Jason soon transferred to Western Culinary Institute in Portland and graduated with honors.
After school, Jason moved to Hawaii with his first wife, Lindsey, to expand his culinary career working with international flavors. In 2005, Jason and Lindsey were blessed with the birth of their son, Joseph.
Jason worked in the top kitchens on the Oregon Coast, where he won the Iron Chef Goes Coastal 2010 Championship that he was too humble to ever admit. Jason was a passionate and accomplished chef, and was in the process of starting his own business, called Free Bird Catering.
Jason worked incredibly hard, often starting his day at 4 a.m. in the kitchen, all to provide a better life for his son and fiancée. He was a passionate and determined man who always strived to do better, not for his own recognition, but for the love of his family.
Funeral services were held on July 22 at Pius X Catholic Church; a burial ceremony was held at Skyline Memorial Gardens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.