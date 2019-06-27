Astoria
Nov. 9, 1927 — June 22, 2019
Jean Ellen Brunner, 91, a lifelong resident of the Alderbrook area of Astoria, died on June 22, 2019, in Renton, Washington, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1927, to John Edwin (Ed) Johnson and Aino Tihila Johnson. She attended local schools, graduating from Astoria High School in 1946.
Two weeks after her graduation, she became employed by Clatsop County in the capacity of secretary, deputy county clerk and chief deputy county clerk under county clerks William J. Brooks and Mary Redding Hay. She retired in October 1967 to become a full-time homemaker and mother.
On June 12, 1948, she married Donald Brunner in Portland, Oregon. They were married 68 years when he died in October 2016.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Donna Jean and Eric Moberly, of Renton, Washington; two grandchildren, Andrew Allen and Catherine Jean Moberly, of Renton; a nephew, Michael Tihila, of Berlin, Maryland; and a niece, Pamela Jean Diana. Her siblings, Fred and Howard Tihila and Aini Duoos, preceded her in death.
She was a 50-plus year lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi, a member of United Finnish Kaleva Brothers and Sisters (UFKB&S) Lodge No. 2 Finnish brotherhood and auxiliary, and was active with the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival Association for many years.
At her request, there will be no funeral.
If you are interested in donating in Jean’s memory, contributions may be made to the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park, P.O. Box 34, Astoria, OR., 97103 or to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org
