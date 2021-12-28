Astoria
Feb. 13, 1944 — Dec. 13, 2021
Jean Helen Kandoll Johnson died in Astoria on Dec. 13, 2021, age 77.
She was born Feb. 13, 1944, in Berkeley, California, to Wiljo and Helen Kandoll. She grew up in Grays River, Washington, on the family dairy farm, and learned to work hard milking cows, raking hay, driving a tractor and caring for her younger siblings.
Jean was a bright student, and dreamed of being an English teacher. A sincere Christian, she was confirmed in the Apostolic Lutheran Church at 15, remaining a faithful churchgoer throughout her life.
She graduated as valedictorian from Naselle High School in 1962, then going to work for the Soil Conservation Service. In 1964, she enrolled at Clark College, earning board at the Washington School for the Deaf.
Unhappy so far from home, she left without finishing her English degree, and worked for T and T Electric and Plumbing in Longview, Washington. (She was very proud when her daughters completed nursing degrees!)
After a brief adventure living in Olympia, Washington, she was back in Longview when Philip Johnson, a gillnet fisherman from Astoria, began courting her. They wed on March 30, 1969, and settled in Alderbrook.
Jean gave birth to five well-nurtured children, and worked to make a warm, empowering and legendarily hospitable home.
Jean was a splendid cook whose carrot cake and spaghetti were famous. She enjoyed reading theology, classic novels, biographies and lighter romance and mysteries. She hosted a knitting circle.
A passionately concerned citizen, she wrote letters to the editor, circulated petitions, sported yard signs and joined political discussions at the kitchen table. Relatives and friends knew the coffee was on, and the door never locked.
She and Philip left Alderbrook in 2008 to live with son Troy. Jean lived with others of her children before a serious infection and foot amputation caused her move to Clatsop Care Center in 2019.
During her last two years, memory loss did not affect her being a gracious listener and eternal optimist. Her broad smile and perpetual joy in people are sorely missed. She trusted to receive eternal life with Jesus.
Jean is survived by her children, Alex (Rebecca), Heather (Brandon) Kent, Troy, Travis (Tasha) and Gretchen (Kent) Little; 24 grandchildren; her siblings, Mary Vik, Tom, Terry, Philip, Susan Sundqvist, Michael, Robert, William, Elizabeth Holmgren and John; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Philip Johnson; her parents; and her brother, Stanley.