1930 — 2021
Jean Marie Buchman was born in Chicago in 1930 and passed away in Tucson, Arizona, on June 20, 2021, at the age of 90, with her daughter, Joan, at her side. Midsummer, the longest day of the year, was her favorite day! She died of natural causes.
Her parents were Corbin and Mildred Harding. Her father was a farmer and then a soldier, and her mother was a secretary and then a chicken farmer.
She was an only child. Her mother was a descendant of Swedish parents who immigrated to Chicago in the late 1880s. Her father’s family were all from Gallatin, Missouri.
Her earliest memory was the Chicago Fair in 1933. She went to schools in Chicago, Missouri, Texas and Oregon, graduating from Knappa High School in 1948.
Her first job was babysitting. She worked at Woolworth’s, candled eggs, owned and operated a small cafe and motel. She retired from the Clatsop County Assessor’s Office in 1983.
She married Raymond Smith shortly after high school graduation, and they had four children in 4.5 years. She said they were “perfect,” and raising them is what she is the most proud of!
After Ray’s passing in 1980, she later married Dr. Michael Buchman, who happened to be her dentist! They traveled the world together, doing volunteer dental work. After Michael’s death in 2010, she moved to Tucson to warm up and dry out!
Jean was very proud of her Swedish heritage, and living in Astoria was the perfect place to maintain those traditions. She was one of the founding members of the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival Association, and a longtime member of the Vasa Order of America. She belonged to First Lutheran Church in Uppertown Astoria and Christ Presbyterian Church in Tucson.
She enjoyed being outdoors as much as possible, and that would most likely include a picnic somewhere. The time of year and weather was inconsequential! She loved to read, and enjoyed watching basketball and football both in person and on TV.
She is survived by her children: Joyce (Smith) Judah, married to Michael, of Tucson; Jim Smith and his partner, Janie Erickson, of Astoria; Chuck Smith, married to Mary Jo Hunt, of Svensen; and Joan (Smith) Gornbein, married to Gordon, of Tucson. Jean also has a stepson, Tim Buchman, married to Lori, of Mountain Home, Idaho.
She has seven grandchildren, Loren and Malin Judah, Nick Smith, Chad and Darren Smith, Anna (Gornbein) Childress and Michelle Gornbein. She has three great-grandchildren and a fourth one on the way! Leona Sierra Judah and Damon and Brock Smith, and September-due baby of Anna (Gornbein) Childress.
She will be laid to rest beside her father at Pilot Grove No. 2 cemetery in Gallatin.
