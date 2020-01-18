Astoria
April 24, 1937 — Jan. 9, 2020
Jeanette Marie “Sisty” Riutta, beloved teacher, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, passed peacefully from this life on Jan. 9, 2020.
Born in Astoria, Oregon, to John and Ida (Utterberg) Riutta on April 24, 1937, Sisty — as she was known to all, family and friends alike, since childhood — was the youngest and last surviving member of her large generation of the Astoria Riutta family.
Raised and educated in Astoria, she pursued further studies at Oregon College of Education (now Western Oregon University) in Monmouth, Oregon, from which she received the teaching credentials that would set her on a decadeslong career as an elementary school teacher in the Neah-Kah-Nie school district.
However, even though she established a home in Rockaway, and later for a time in Manzanita, Sisty never really left Astoria. Returning each weekend for years on end to oversee the household, and later provide care for her her older bachelor brothers and an elderly uncle, Sisty divided her busy life between her students and her family and friends.
An avid lover of animals, she had many dogs in her life over the years, but she never ceased to mourn for the last, her beloved shih-tzu “Suki,” after whose passing she never shared her life with another.
In retirement, she became ever more house-proud, and spent much of her time decorating her home, was in her garden, doing a little traveling and spending time with friends and family. As her health began to decline, she returned to Astoria to live out her final years at Clatsop Retirement Village.
Sisty is survived by two sisters-in-law, Rayona Riutta (widow of Richard) and Elli Riutta (widow of Roger), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Her sisters Sylvia (Nelson) and Dolores, and brothers, Edward, Eli, Emil, Ervin, Ernest, Gilbert Richard and Roger all preceded her is death.
A service of remembrance will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 15 at Clatsop Retirement Village in Astoria. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made to Community Home Health & Hospice, Longview, Washington, or to the Clatsop County Animal Shelter.
