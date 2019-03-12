Rockaway Beach
June 13, 1957 — Feb. 14, 2019
Jeanette McGuire, age 61, of Rockaway Beach, Oregon, went to be with her Lord on Feb. 14, 2019. After a short, but arduous, battle with cancer, she passed away peacefully, with family by her side.
Jeanette was born in Philipsburg, Montana, on June 13, 1957, to Allen "Scotty" and Marie (Wickberg) Morrison. She grew up on a ranch near Maxville, Montana.
On March 23, 1974, Jeanette married her high school sweetheart, Thomas McGuire, at Philipsburg Community Church in Philipsburg, Montana. Together, Tom and Jeanette had four children: Angela in 1974, Christopher in 1981, Thomas "Mike" in 1984 and Molly in 1985, whom they raised mainly in Drummond, Montana.
Jeanette had many jobs throughout her life. While raising her children, she loved being an emergency medical technician for the Drummond Ambulance. Later in life, after working as the office secretary in real estate, Jeanette decided to pursue getting her own real estate license. She got to spend the final years of her life doing a job she loved. If you had asked her what her hobby was, she would have replied "selling real estate."
We will miss Jeanette’s bright smile, caring heart and her quick wit. She loved her family big, and would take in others as family, no questions asked. She was selfless, and always taking care of everyone else; consequently, her sudden passing was a great loss for many.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, Thomas McGuire, of Missoula, Montana; mother-in-law, Donna McGuire, of Deer Lodge, Montana; her brothers, Gary (Anne) Morrison, of Wrangell, Arkansas, Larry Morrison, of Pasco, Washington, and Russell Morrison, of Maxville, Montana; her daughter, Angela (Dave) Curtiss, of Missoula, Montana; son, Christopher (Emily) McGuire, of Tillamook, Oregon; son, Thomas "Mike" (Heidi) McGuire, of Clinton, Montana; daughter, Molly (Casey) Folkema, of Tillamook, Oregon; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Scotty Morrison, and her father-in-law, Gerald McGuire.
A life, so beautiful, deserves a special celebration. We hope you will join us on March 16 at 3:30 p.m. at the Rockaway Beach City Hall. We will have food and light refreshments. Please come, share a memory and celebrate our beloved Jeanette.
Please feel free to contact Valerie Folkema at 503-812-2973 if you need assistance or information.
