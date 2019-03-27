Zagreb, Croatia
Jan. 6, 1924 — March 12, 2019
Jeanne Claire Schultz passed away peacefully after a brief illness in Zagreb, Croatia, where she lived for the past three years after moving from her beloved Mount Tabor home.
Jeanne was the daughter of Mary Lonita Hoss and Roy Earl Briggs, the great (times seven) granddaughter of 1621 Plymouth colonist Clement Briggs, and the great-granddaughter of Montana pioneer and federal marshall Robert Semple Kelley and Mary Loduska Foreman, who came west from Doniphan, Kansas in a covered wagon across the Bozeman Trail.
Jeanne was a lifelong lover of music and the cinema, named after 1920s actresses Jeanne Eagels and Claire Windsor. She was born in Portland, and lived in Gladstone until her parents divorced when she was 4 years old, after which she moved to Multnomah, where she started kindergarten.
She, her brother, Bob, and her mother later moved seven times in Portland, where she and Bob attended four elementary schools and Lincoln and Washington high schools. Her favorite residence was the Premier Apartments on N.W. Flanders, where she found her love of drama at Couch Grade School.
During her first year at Washington High School, she met and fell in love with Richard Schultz, whose sweaters and broad shoulders made an irresistible package. The two were inseparable for the next 78 years, 71 in marriage.
She and "Dick" attended the University of Oregon for two years until interrupted by World War II, Jeanne living at the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and studying theater. She acted in several plays at the U of O, notably as Cybel, the Earth Mother, in Eugene O'Neill's drama "The Great God Brown," in March 1944. She kept the mask from that production, and enjoyed showing it around and recalling her acting days, of which she was proud.
Dick enlisted in the Navy following Pearl Harbor, trained to be an aviator and patrolled for German submarines off Florida and Texas. Jeanne and Richard married after he earned his wings, and lived in Pensacola until the end of war activities.
In 1946, they moved to Gearhart, where they lived for a year on N. Ocean Avenue, and subsequently spent nearly every summer of their lives in Gearhart, eventually with four children. They had an active social life at the Gearhart Hotel and Gearhart Golf Course, playing golf and socializing at the Sandtrap and Driftwood Lounge, and their successors, for the next 50 years with friends including Roy and June Maden, Pat and Tom Livesley, Brian and Sheila Taylor, Jon Blissett, Ray and Jeanne Weston, Harry McCall, Dave and Emmadine MacDonald, Bill Berg and many others.
Jeanne was an insatiable reader, and she read widely — two or three titles per week. There were always stacks of books near the front door (to be returned) or by her bed (to be read), and each night she read herself to sleep on a couch in her living room. A favorite outing was to take a TriMet bus down Hawthorne Boulevard to the Central Library, and then to check out the "top end" Goodwill store across the street.
Jeanne's family and friends were the center of her life, and she often placed their needs above her own, acting as the lynchpin for the Schultz/Briggs/Hoss families. For over 15 years she worked as a book clerk at Franklin High School, where she made many lifelong friendships.
She was an original founding member of the Mount Tabor Friends of Oregon Symphony, encouraged and nurtured a love of music and song in all her children, and could sing any romantic song in the American songbook on request, from childhood radio memories of Nelson Eddy and Mario Lanza, her favorites. She made sure that the Kelley pioneer Knabe grand piano was the centerpiece of family gatherings for 50 years.
She loved animals, especially dogs, her "favorite people," and kept neighborhood pets, birds and squirrels well-fed every day. She loved Mount Tabor Park and looked forward to walks there with her friends Nancy, Sylvia, Toni, Esther and others, and enjoying every animal she encountered.
She was the perfect Gearhart mother as well, providing for all kids and dogs who visited. She loved the beach and ensured that her own children had the quintessential free-range beach experience every summer of their childhood.
Jeanne will be remembered for her extraordinarily kind, generous and beautiful spirit, her love of life and all its adventures, her boundless positive energy, and her reluctance to judge or say a mean word about anybody. She was an inspiration to all who were lucky to have known her.
Her brother, Bob, husband, Richard, and son, Rick, preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Julienne, Stewart and Todd; her daughters-in-law, Theresa and Claudia; her grandchildren, Rick, Erin, Adrienne, Henry and Annegret; step-grandchildren, Jennifer and Matthew McClean; and several nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren.
We suggest gifts to The Nature Conservancy, Oregon Symphony and Multnomah County Library.
