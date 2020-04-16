Astoria
March 28, 1945 — April 6, 2020
Jeanyse Reith Snow died Monday, April 6, 2020, at age 75, in Portland, following a brief hospitalization. She was the second of three children born to Laura M. Ihander Reith and Floyd H. Reith Jr.
Jeanyse was a lifelong Astoria resident, and attended Astoria schools. She graduated from Astoria High School as class valedictorian in 1963, and summa cum laude from the University of Oregon Clark Honors College in 1967. She entered the University of Oregon School of Law that same year.
After marrying Astoria attorney Harold “Hal” A. Snow, Jeanyse transferred to Willamette University College of Law where, as one of only two women to graduate, she was editor-in-chief of the Willamette Law Review.
When she passed the Oregon State Bar exam, former law partner Bob McDonald reported Jeanyse had achieved the highest score in the history of the exam. Nearly 50 years later, her academic prowess remains highly regarded by Willamette University College of Law alumni.
After earning her doctorate in jurisprudence in 1970, Jeanyse joined Hal in the Astoria law firm that eventually became Snow & Snow, where she specialized in land use law and handled all of the firm’s appellate cases. She and Hal were a team, in the law and in life. Having worked together for more than 45 years, she retired and closed the firm following Hal’s death in December 2016.
Sons Jeremy Albin and Randall William were born in 1976 and 1978. Jeanyse and Hal were passionate sports fans, holding a special interest in the Oregon Ducks and Astoria High School Fishermen. They were faithful followers of their sons’ activities, not missing a single sporting event of either child. They were equally supportive of all activities, and their home became a hub for gatherings.
Jeanyse loved Astoria, and was proud of the town that had always been her home. She and Hal were very active in the community, supporting numerous nonprofit organizations, including the Friends of the Astoria Column, Astoria High School Scholarships Inc., Columbia River Maritime Museum, Oregon Community Foundation and Liberty Restoration Inc.
Jeanyse is survived by sons Jeremy (Sophie), of Portland, and Randy (Shannon), of Salem; six grandchildren, Ryker, Kincaid, Harvey, Adelaide, Estelle and Selene; sister Patricia Krumm (Charles), of Oregon City; brother Arthur Reith (Randy), of Gearhart; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hal; parents Floyd and Laura Reith; and in-laws Helen and Harold Snow.
Jeanyse treasured her sons’ families, and adored her six grandchildren. Their memories run deep with family vacations to Maui, season tickets to the Timbers and Thorns, Trail Blazers and Oregon Children’s Theatre.
They will miss the treasured visits to grandma’s house in Astoria, and her much-anticipated visits to their homes. Her passing leaves a hole, impossible to fill, but she leaves behind an example of grit, grace and generosity that her family will continue to learn from, and strive to honor.
If desired, contributions in Jeanyse’s name may be made to the Columbia River Maritime Museum, Liberty Restoration Inc., Friends of the Astoria Column, Astoria High School Scholarships Inc. or the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute in Astoria and Portland.
