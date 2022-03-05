Jeffery Adair Trenary, 71, passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2022, in Arch Cape, lovingly surrounded by his children and sisters.
Jeff was an Oregon native, born in Portland to parents Mike and Mardine on Aug. 16, 1950. Jeff attended Madison High School and received his GED diploma from the University of Oregon.
Jeff leaves behind his three children, Clinton (CB) Johnson, Lucy Wild and Mercedes Trenary; as well as his sisters, Pamela Trenary, Marcia Trenary and Melinda Trenary; his grandson, Desmond Trenary; brothers-in-law, Hampton Scudder and John Maher; sister-in law, Cindy Forslev; and his nine nieces and nephews, and nine great-nieces and nephews.
Jeff moved to Nehalem in 1986 and began his life’s work as an organic produce farmer. His farm, Kingfisher Farms, supplied produce to people along the coast, in Portland, and even as far as New York.
If you were lucky enough to have had the pleasure of being nourished by his beautiful harvests, then you know that he was the true “OG” farmer out at the coast.
He was often stoic and gruff, but also gladly shared his knowledge of farming, the history of the area, and most definitely enjoyed eating good food, drinking good wine and telling tall tales with good company.
Jeff was an avid surfer for most of his life, and as a teenager spent all his free time at the coast. He could often be spotted hitchhiking to his favorite beach, Short Sand.
Jeff loved to travel, and spent many winters in Mexico, Hawaii, Italy, Bali and Thailand. He often shared memories from his time spent in Norway helping to build boats. Jeff was a lover at heart, and shared his life with those who took the time to know him. He will be greatly missed.
Jeff was laid to rest on his property at a private ceremony with his family on Feb. 27. A community celebration of his life will be held in August.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please support your local farmer by purchasing some veggies, and prepare a delicious meal in honor of Jeff.
