Jeff Shepard was born in Akron, Ohio, on June 23, 1956, to parents Mick and Carol Shepard. He passed away Dec. 28, 2021.
He moved to Astoria when he was 6 years old and attended Lewis and Clark Elementary School. There, he performed in the school circus. He attended Astoria High School, where he excelled in sports until he graduated in 1975.
He worked at Bumble Bee Seafoods cannery, drove school bus for the Astoria School District and was a shareholder at the Astoria Plywood Corp. When the mill closed, he went to work for Astoria Builders Supply, eventually transferring to Gearhart Builders Supply, coordinating the delivery trucks.
He later worked for City Lumber, where he retired in 2018. That is when he took on his favorite job, as a professional papa to his grandson, Landin.
He loved all sports, whether he was playing the game or mentoring his kids, especially baseball, softball, bowling and volleyball. He was also passionate about the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing and riding his utility task vehicle in the mountains of Eastern Oregon.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 38 years, Arja; son, Jason; daughter, Lisa (Neil); beloved grandson, Landin; parents, Mick and Carol; brother, Bryon (Joyce); mother in-law, Raili Vedenoja; and a large family of close relatives.
He was proceeded in death by his son, AJ, and father-in-law, Reino Vedenoja.
There will be a memorial service held at the Astoria Christian Church, 1151 Harrison Ave., at 1 p.m. on Saturday. A reception follows at the church.
Donations can be made to the Pacific Northwest Transplant Bank, 2611 S.W. Third Ave., Suite 320, Portland, OR., 97201 or give to a charity of your choice.
