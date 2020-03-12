Longview, Washington
June 8, 1959 — Jan. 11, 2020
Jeffrey Allen ‘Big Ed’ Edwards of Longview, Washington, passed away in Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 11 due to complications following surgery. He was 60 years old.
He was born to Clarence and Madeira Edwards on June 8, 1959, in Portland, Oregon. They both have passed.
Jeff moved to Astoria when he was school-aged and graduated from Astoria High School in 1977. Jeff was an avid runner, and still holds the one-mile record at Astoria High School to this day. This was always something he was proud of.
Jeff found his passion of the high seas in the early 1980s, working on various boats, fishing for Alaskan king crab and snow crab. He also fished locally for Dungeness crab and shrimp on the Oregon Coast.
Jeff had a love for life, music and his children; Michael Jeffrey Edwards, of Warrenton, and Cassandra Marie Edwards, of St. Helens, survive. Four grandchildren, Kendall Lee of Oviedo, Florida, Markus Edwards, of Knappa, and Kenzie and Molly Edwards, of Warrenton, also survive. Jeff also leaves behind a brother, Steve Edwards, of Warrenton, and a sister, Karen Sharifi, of Vermont. Also left behind are many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be private. Donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital can be made in Jeff’s memory.
Rest in peace, Big Ed. Your smile and laughter will be imprinted in our hearts forever.
